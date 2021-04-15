NEET-PG 2021 exam postponed due to massive surge in COVID-19 cases

NEET-PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate) exam, which was scheduled for April 18, has been postponed due to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the decision was been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind. He added that the next date for the exam will be decided later.

"In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later," he tweeted.