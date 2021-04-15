NEET-PG 2021 exam postponed due to massive surge in COVID-19 cases

NEET-PG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Post Graduate) exam, which was scheduled for April 18, has been postponed due to a massive rise in COVID-19 cases.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the decision was been taken keeping the wellbeing of our young medical students in mind. He added that the next date for the exam will be decided later.
"In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later," he tweeted.
This comes after several junior doctors aspiring to attempt the exam urged authorities to postpone the exam. #postponeneetpg and other similar hashtags were also trending on Twitter.
Moreover, a group of MBBS doctors have also moved a petition in the Supreme Court asking that the exams be postponed, reported Live Law.
According to the report, the petition has been filed by Farsulla Shafi and others through their lawyer Pallavi Pratap and it refers to the recent decision to cancel the CBSE Class 10 board exams and to postpone Class 12 exams.
Meanwhile, India reported its highest-ever single-day spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today morning. The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)