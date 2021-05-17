Mumbai: MU allows colleges to defer final year last semester exams

The University of Mumbai (MU) allowed degree colleges to postpone final year last semester online examinations scheduled on Monday due to power cuts and lack of internet service after cyclone Tauktae hit normal in city.

Some degree colleges conducted the final year last semester examinations via online on Monday, while others deferred it to a later date.

Students appearing for final year last semester examinations of Undergraduate (UG) degree programmes through online faced power cuts for over seven hours.

Karthik Jain, a final year commerce student from Virar in Palghar district, said, "There was no electricity from 8 am in the morning. I informed my college authorities about it and the college has allowed me to appear for the online exam on a later date."

Some degree colleges deferred the exam due to technical issues. Hemalata Bagla, principal of KC College at Churchgate, said, "Many students informed us that they were experiencing power cuts and did not have electricity supply. We did not want to take a chance so we postponed the final year MU exams to the last day."

Some degree colleges continued with the exam but gave another chance to students who were unable to appear.

Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, said, "One student of Bachelor of Arts English course from Raigad district informed us about power cut in her area but later the power was restored so we allowed her to appear for the exam. We have one teacher allotted to 20 students as part of the online war room who helped students with technical queries before the exam. We managed to conduct our final year last semester exams on Monday but we will give another chance to students who are unable to appear for exams."

MU allowed degree colleges to take a decision regarding postponement of final year last semester exams. Vinod Malale, senior official of MU said, "Degree colleges were given the right at their level to postpone final year last semester exams based on electricity and internet issues faced by students in respective areas. Majority degree colleges in Konkan region and beyond Virar rescheduled the exams." MU has informed all colleges to complete final year semester exams by May 21.