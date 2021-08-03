Mumbai: MSRDC wants to deploy quick response vehicles at Samruddhi Mahamarg

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC), which is an implementing agency of Mumbai Nagpur expressway popularly called as Samruddhi Mahamarg has recently floated a tender for deployment of quick response vehicles(QRV) at the expressway, once operational for public use. It is looking for an agency which can supply these vehicles along with taking care of its operations and maintenance (O&M). Interested parties can submit bids till September 17 this year.

According to the MSRDC, the selected agency is required to supply the QRV in eight months after awarding of contract and the O&M will be for four years. The bid security is of Rs 1.25 crore. It is looking for 20-21 QRV in initially phase.

An official said that during emergency situation these Quick response vehicles will be of great use. "It can tow the breakdown vehicle. Also it will have first aid medical kit along with one breathing equipment and other rescue devices like window and door vehicle cutters. Besides it will also be equipped with water and foam tank. So that in case any highly flammable vehicle is engulfed in fire the foam tank will be useful. It will be a rescue vehicle having trained personnels."

Since the entire expressway is access controlled with compound wall on both the sides, the QRV will be deployed at all interchanges which are at a distance of 30-40 kilometres each. There are total 24 interchanges on Samruddhi Mahamarg where National and State highways are passing through.

"As the expressway design speed is of 120 km/hr. To reach a distance of 25km the QVR will take 10-15minutes. It will save crucial time," the official explained.

The 700-km long expressway with three lanes on both the sides will reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai by six hours. Currently, one has to take NH3 (Mumbai-Dhule) and then NH6 (Dhule-Nagpur) to reach Nagpur, travelling 800kms. The phase 1 between Nagpur and Shirdi was to open in May this year however delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.