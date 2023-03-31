Mumbai: MP police get custody of bookie Anil Jaisinghani

Bookie Anil Jaisighani | File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court has granted permission to the Madhya Pradesh police to take custody of bookie Anil Jaisinghani to produce him before a local court there in another case.

The 61-year-old had been absconding in some cases and was arrested from Gujarat and brought before the sessions court in connection with the case of blackmailing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis. The MP police approached the court seeking his custody in a case of Dhamnod police station registered in 2020 registered under the Excise Act and for criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

The plea stated that a production warrant for Jaisinghani had been issued in the case by a magistrate in Dharmpuri district of MP on March 25. Additional Sessions Judge DD Almale in the order directed the superintendent of Taloja prison where Jaisinghani is lodged to hand over his custody to the concerned police sub inspector of the police station of MP. The court further directed that his custody be given to the Taloja jail after investigation. It directed that the jail authorities be informed accordingly. Goa police likely to seek his custody in the coming days. Jaisinghani is wanted in cases across states and has been declared as an absconding accused in some cases.

