Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Audio clip boost to nailing bookie Anil Jaisinghani | File Photo

Mumbai: Electronic devices seized from alleged bookie and hawala operator Anil Jaisinghani has proved to be a treasure trove for cricket betting, hawala transactions, drugs, extortion, blackmailing and threats.

The latest undated audio clip accessed exclusively by The Free Press Journal recovered from the seized electronic devices from Jaisinghani shows that the IPL cricket betting and hawala transaction per match runs into several hundreds of crores and is a big boost for helping to build a water tight case against Jaisinghani.

Anil's son can be heard talking about celaring payments for IPL

In the clip, bookie Murtuza and Anil Jaisinghani's son Akshaan can be heard talking about clearing payments of ₹640 crore for IPL cricket betting. They are later joined by Anil Jaisinghani, who is heard talking about further payments. The call was recorded by Anil Jaisinghani himself to be later used for blackmailing Murtuza in a case of drug trafficking.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials, who confirmed that it was the voice of Anil Jaisinghani, claimed that the hawala operator would record calls and divert conversations to drugs and match fixing to later blackmail the victim into making further payments.

Conversation revolves around IPL betting and drug trafficking

The conversation starts with Akshaan calling Murtuza to confirm payments of about ₹640 crore to which Murtuza says he has suffered heavy losses and is unable to even have meals properly because of the unfair dealings by Jaisinghani. Akshaan then diverts the conversations to drug trafficking to which Murtuza protests. The call is interrupted with Anil Jaisinghani joining the conversation and threatening Murtuza.

Murtaza says that he had making ₹1,400 crore in the betting ID of Anil Jaisinghani, which was lost in betting and was left with a balance of ₹135 crore only. “Aaj dekh raha hoon toh ₹169 cr hai. Jeet mein jitna diya thha utney toh haar gaye ho... teen din se aapke id mein ₹100 crore se upar thha hee nahi,” says Murtuza in the recording.

Hawala operations linked to Dubai and Karachi

The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the ₹10,000 crore hawala operations of Anil Jaisinghani, which has links to Dubai and Karachi. Jaisinghani allegedly operated a cartel of cricket bookies, accepting bets by providing IDs on UK-based sports betting sites BetFair.com using credit cards obtained in the names of Indian and Pakistani students studying in the UK and Europe.

Jaisinghani had invited top Betfair official Andrew Riddel and arranged his stay at Hotel LeMeridian, New Delhi, for a meeting with the cartel of bookies to plan strategy for Indians to bet in IPL matches by circumventing the stringent foreign exchange laws.

Jaishinghani's close aide Surinder Mani managed transactions

The financial transactions were managed by Jaisinghani's close aide Surinder Mani and later routed to Dubai and further to Karachi by hawala. Some of the top bookies identities recovered from Jaisinghani's electronic devices are prominent names who figure in IPL cricket match fixing. These include Mukesh Sharma, Sonu Sachdeva alias Sonu Maggu, siblings Rahul Gangwal and Vinit Gangwal popular as Shibu Jaipur, Arun Gupta, Manoj Jain, Aman Kapoor, and Vicky Sonipat.

The top names also include partners Chhotu Jallandhar, Monu and Ashu all known as Sam Delhi, Paresh Asarpota alias Appa, who was arrested in several cases of cricket betting in Mumbai and Goa, Mahalaxmi alias Mihir bhai, Ganshyam, Jayanti Malad, Devendra Kothari, Ketan Mumbai, Pradeep Ahmedabad, Naresh Dahisar, Jitu Onkar, Bipin Gadda and Kiran Mala.

Several central agencies, including the NIA and CBI wants to question Jaisinghani for his links with Dubai-based bookies who run the cricket betting empire for the D Company.