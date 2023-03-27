 Amruta Fadnavis threat case: Aniksha Jaisinghani, father Anil Jaisinghani granted bail by Mumbai Court
Earlier in the day the court had remanded accused bookie Anil Jaisinghani in judicial custody for 14 days.

Bhavna Uchil Updated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Mumbai: A sessions court here granted bail to Aniksha Jaisinghani, daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani arrested in connection with blackmailing Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Accused Anil Jaisinghani, arrested from Gujarat by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis has also been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000.

Earlier in the day the court had remanded accused bookie Anil Jaisinghani in judicial custody for 14 days. He and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani were apprehended last week from Gujarat. The duo was produced before additional sessions judge, D D Almale, at the end of their remand on Monday.

Court rejected the police's plea for extension of custody by five more days

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought an extension of the custody of the duo for five more days, however the court remanded them in judicial custody.

Based on a complaint filed by the deputy chief minister's wife, the police had registered a case against the father-daughter duo under IPC sections for conspiracy and extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to police, 17 cases are pending against Anil Jaisinghani.

