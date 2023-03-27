 Amruta Fadnavis threat case: 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani remanded to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAmruta Fadnavis threat case: 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani remanded to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai Court

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani remanded to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai Court

He and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani were apprehended last week from Gujarat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani remanded to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai Court | File

On Monday, a court in Mumbai remanded accused bookie Anil Jaisinghani in judicial custody for 14 days in connection with allegedly attempting to blackmail and bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta.

He and his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani were apprehended last week from Gujarat.

The duo was produced before additional sessions judge, D D Almale, at the end of their remand on Monday.

Court rejected the police's plea for extension of custody by five more days

Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought an extension of the custody of the duo for five more days, however the court remanded them in judicial custody.

Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani is also an accused in the case. She too is in judicial custody.

Based on a complaint filed by the deputy chief minister's wife police had registered a case against the father-daughter duo under IPC sections for conspiracy and extortion and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to police, 17 cases are pending against Anil Jaisinghani.

(With PTI inputs)

Read Also
Amruta Fadnavis extortion: Anil Jaisinghani, brother move Bombay HC to quash case, call it...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Mumbai: CM Shinde to hold 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' in state, condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani remanded to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai...

Amruta Fadnavis threat case: 'Bookie' Anil Jaisinghani remanded to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai...

Pune: 3-day liquor ban in Lonawala area starting from today

Pune: 3-day liquor ban in Lonawala area starting from today

Pune: Minor fire at Sassoon General hospital; no injury reported

Pune: Minor fire at Sassoon General hospital; no injury reported