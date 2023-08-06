Mumbai: Mother Of Child Artist Granted Bail In ₹15 Lakh Investment Fraud Case

File Photo

A Sessions court has granted bail to the mother of a child artist who was arrested for allegedly duping her kid's fan of ₹15 lakh under the pretext of huge returns on investment.

Sessions judge granted bail to Pooja Bhoir observing that the chargesheet has been filed and the trial will take a long time to conclude. The judge also noted that “no purpose would be served by keeping her behind bars for an indefinite period of time”.

The victim, Neha Pakti, came in contact with the accused through social media and invested some amount in an investment scheme.

Victim falsely implicated

Bhoir’s advocate Sunil Pandey argued that she was falsely implicated in the case and that a civil dispute was being given the colour of a criminal dispute. Also, it was a business transaction, and Bhoir gave money from time to time, argued Pandey.

Pandey submitted that the provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act were not applicable in the case. Also, there was no inducement.

The prosecutor informed the court that they have seized two vehicles, cash and a demat account totalling ₹ 6,70,13,124. And the chargesheet has been filed, which in itself is a substantial change in circumstance.

Bhoir has been in jail since her arrest on February 15, 2023.

The sessions court granted her bail on furnishing a personal bond of ₹3 lakh.

According to the prosecution, a complaint was filed by one Mayuresh Patki stating that his wife Neha is a fan of Pooja's daughter and child artist Saisha Bhoir. They came in contact through social media in 2022. Both the women developed camaraderie and started talking on calls.

Lured to earn a profit of 10.10% every week

Bhoir reportedly told Neha that she has an investment business and the latter can invest in it to earn a 10.10% profit every week. Neha readily agreed and invested ₹6 lakh followed by another transaction of ₹9 lakh later in December 2022.

A month later, Bhoir transferred ₹42,420 profit to Neha's bank and sometime later gave ₹70,700. However, the problem started in March when the cheques given by Bhoir were dishonoured. When Neha confronted the accused, she gave evasive replies. After taking legal recourse, Mayuresh approached the police.

