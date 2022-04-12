Mumbai: More than 11 lakh commuters install BEST's Chalo App for buying bus tickets

The Chalo App of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) is generating interest among people as it has surpassed 11 lakh downloads and with everyday 7-8 lakh of them buying tickets from this App. This is close to 25 percent of the total daily passengers that is around 30 lakh now. However they want to exploit the option of Season tickets from people so as to increase the average daily count of passengers.

There are well over 2.5 lakh of them who bought season tickets on this App. And now the BEST Undertaking wants to make use of the Chalo App in a way that more people would opt for Season ticket. Everyday at least 7-8 lakh people browse through Chalo App; who mainly buy daily tickets from the App.

“We want to expand the base of Season tickets vis-a-vis overall ticket count so that we are assured that more passengers will opt for BEST buses than float to other modes like auto rickshaws and taxis,” said a senior official from BEST. “We aim to touch 35 lakh daily passengers in the next 3-4 months or so for which sale of Season passes will be an important factor.”

There are 11 lakh who browse the App to locate the nearest bus for their destination from their boarding point. One of the primary functions of Chalo App is pinpointing the precise location of the bus which is being heavily used by people.

Sources agree that people are not enticed by their Season Pass schemes that they introduced last year. The BEST's bus passes has 72 new plans under the super saver plan scheme, which includes options for 2-4 weeks, Daily Plans and Flexi Plans. It also goes all the way up to 84 days; and from two trips up to 150 trips. They also have a Super Saver Plan for Senior Citizens as well. The BEST is also planning to have Readers installed in Ring Route buses on which people can tap their Chalo App and NCMC cards for faster and smoother movement.

30 lakh: Average daily number of passengers

11 lakh: Number of people browsing Chalo App daily

7-8 lakh: Number of people buying daily tickets on Chalo App

2.5 lakh: Number of people buying Season Tickets

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 06:57 AM IST