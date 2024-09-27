Mumbai: Monster Husband Throws Acid On Wife's Face In Malvani After She Discovers His Affair, Asks For Divorce

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man attacked his 27-year-old wife with acid after she discovered his extramarital affair and sought a divorce in Mumbai. The incident reportedly took place in the Malvani area, following which the woman was immediately taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment due to severe burns caused by the acid.

Victim Woman Sought Divorce After Finding Out Husband's Affair

According to an India Today report, the couple had a love marriage in 2019, but their relationship quickly deteriorated. The woman discovered that her husband was not only unemployed but also addicted to drugs and involved in an extramarital affair. These issues prompted her to seek a divorce and move out of their home.

For the past three months, the woman had been living with her mother in Malad. On the morning of September 25, her husband forcibly entered her mother's house and attacked her with a corrosive substance, severely injuring her. After the attack, the woman filed a complaint against her husband.

Case Registered In The Matter

The police swiftly registered a case against the man under several sections of the Bharitya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). These charges include Section 124(2) for voluntarily causing hurt by using acid, Section 311 for robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, Section 333 for house-trespass with preparation for causing harm, and Section 352 for intentional insult aimed at provoking a breach of peace.