Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Man Rapes Minor Girl In Dharavi, Threatens Her With Acid Attack; Arrested

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man was arrested in Dharavi here on Tuesday after a case was registered on him for raping a minor girl. The accused was identified as Jafar Hanif Khan.

About The Case

As per Mumbai police, the accused had seen the girl alone at her residence and had entered the house while hiding his face with his mask.

However, in a hurry, the accused's mask came off while committing the crime, and after the minor girl recognized the voice, she started screaming. Scared of his identity being revealed, the accused put the victim on a knifepoint and threatened her with an acid attack. The victim suffered from minor injuries due to the knife, as per the police officials.

About Another Case

Earlier on Wednesday, an 85-year-old man from Malabar Hill, has been accused of molesting a 20-year-old domestic help working at his residence.

The incident came to light after the young woman, who started working for the family on September 9, filed a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station.

The police registered a case based on her statement but have not yet made any arrests. However, a notice has been issued to the accused as per legal procedure.

According to the police, the victim had previously worked in Santacruz for three years but decided to find employment closer to her home. A relative introduced her to the accused's 45-year-old daughter, and she began working for the family.

In her complaint, the victim said, "The old man was sitting at the dining table. I went to the kitchen to get a cloth to clean something. Then he came, touched me inappropriately, and grabbed me from behind." She further alleged that the accused followed her to the hall, grabbed her again, and kissed her.

The victim told the police that after the incident, she informed the accused's wife, who at the time was in the bathroom. The wife reportedly scolded her husband and apologised to the maid, the victim added.

Following the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the matter.