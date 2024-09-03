Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Boy Raped By Drunk Man In Mankhurd, Accused Held

On Tuesday, the police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man in the matter. The accused is identified as Sharad Sable, a local resident. |

Mumbai, September 3: A 12-year-old boy was allegedly raped by a drunk man in the Mankhurd area of Govandi. The incident took place on Monday evening and as per the relatives of the minor victim boy, police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) six hours after the incident.

On Tuesday, the police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man in the matter. The accused is identified as Sharad Sable, a local resident.

Victim Narrates Ordeal

“The incident occurred between 6:00 and 7:00 PM yesterday (Monday). We learned about it when our child (the victim) came home in distress and told us that a man named ‘Ako’ had harmed him. According to the child, he encountered Ako outside our alley, where Ako offered to help with vegetable shopping. Instead, he took the child to the Sonapur area in Mankhurd, where the rape took place,” said a relative of the victim, who has been at the Mankhurd police station since Monday evening.

A close family member informed the police that the victim was bleeding from his private parts, which made them realise the severity of the situation.

Accused Was Remorseless

After listening to the victim, the family members began searching for the man and eventually found him loitering nearby, visibly intoxicated. “When we confronted him about what he had done to our child, he shamelessly replied, "I was drunk, that's why I took the boy with me!"' recounted another relative, adding, “The locals, upon hearing this, began to attack him, but we intervened and instead dragged him to the police station, handing him over to the authorities.”

Family Alleges Delay In FIR

The relatives, who spoke to the Free Press Journal, alleged that the police registered the FIR six hours after the incident. On Tuesday, locals and the victim's relatives remained outside the police station while the victim, accompanied by his mother, was inside giving his statement.

The relatives further alleged that the victim was kept at the police station until midnight on Monday without being taken for a medical examination. However, the police stated that they were recording his statement for the FIR. After the arrest of Sable, he was taken for a medical examination, which included tests for sexual assault and alcohol.

According to sources, Sable is allegedly involved in the drug trade, and his close relative, a woman named ‘Lajjo,’ is an exiled criminal (tadipaar) known for her involvement in drug-related activities and other crimes. Despite this, after Sable's arrest, Lajjo reportedly visited the Mankhurd police station and stayed there for several hours.