Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic incident had come to light in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her own relative in the house for past one and half years.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after recording the victim's statement.

According to police, the victim was staying with a relative who had repeatedly raped her for the past one. On Thursday, the victim came forward to file a complaint and record her statement at Mankhurd police station.

It has been over 48 hours since the accused remains absconding and a search operation is now underway by the Mankhurd police station to arrest the accused.