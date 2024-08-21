 Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
The girls were going to a stationary shop at Pandhari Nagar in Digha at around 8 pm The accused identified as Sahebrao Gaikwad suddenly got out of a parked auto rickshaw that he was seated in and touched them inappropriately.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: A 48 year old man from Digha has been arrested by Rabale MIDC police for allegedly molesting two minor girls. The incident which was reported on Tuesday night, involved two girls aged 10 and 11 who were going to a stationary shop to buy materials for their school project.

According to police, when the incident happened, there were many people on the road and the girls screamed out of fear. “Due to the news about the Badlapur incident that has spread like a fire, the public reacted immediately and caught hold of him and informed us,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station said. The accused Gaikwad, resides alone at Vishnu Nagar in Digha and is unemployed.

“He was produced before the court on Wednesday which has granted him judicial custody,” assistant police inspector RahuL GArad from Rabale MIDC police station, said. The case was registered under section of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

