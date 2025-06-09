Mumbai Monsoon 2025: Western Railway Inspects Tracks, Drainage And Pumps During Jumbo Block

Western Railway (WR) officials carried out a comprehensive monsoon preparedness inspection on Sunday afternoon using a push trolley during a scheduled jumbo block between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. The inspection was aimed at ensuring infrastructure readiness and passenger safety ahead of the peak monsoon season.

During the inspection, the rain gauge at Grant Road station was checked and found to be functioning properly. Dewatering pumps, including a 32HP diesel pump and a 10HP electric pump, were tested near Grant Road railway station and found operational. Officials confirmed that drainage systems were cleaned, with mid-monsoon cleaning underway at several locations along the route.

To further enhance readiness, pump operators were counselled to initiate early operation of dewatering systems during heavy rainfall. Additionally, keymen and stationary watchmen were briefed on emergency protocols and protection measures.

Western Railway emphasized that despite disruptions to other modes of transport during the season’s first showers, suburban train services continued uninterrupted. WR also assured that its teams are working relentlessly to maintain smooth operations and minimize disruptions during upcoming spells of heavy rainfall.