Mumbai: Mobile thief held with 217 stolen phones

Mumbai: Dadar railway police arrested a mobile thief on Saturday and seized 217 mobile phones of different companies, worth Rs 11.47 lakhs.

Police said, the accused, Jeet Ghosh, a resident of Nalasopara, would steal mobile phones and sell them in a market near Nagpada. Ghosh has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On July 20, Mohiddur Rehman Ansari (32), was travelling to Dadar in a local train and got down on platform number 2, at Dadar station. A few minutes later, he realised his phone had gone missing and immediately approached the Dadar railway police to a register a case of theft.

Police began the investigations and scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of platform number 2 and caught a man in the act. Further investigations helped police establish the identity of Ghosh, as the accused and was arrested from Nagpada area on the same day.

Police said, on July 20 when a team went to search Ghosh’s residence at Nalasopara, they found 217 mobile phones of different companies stashed in a cupboard.

“On questioning Ghosh, he confessed to stealing mobile phones with the aim to sell them in a market at Nagpada, for a good profit. Ghosh would change the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of the stolen handsets and sell it in the market. Handsets worth Rs 11.47 lakh were seized from Ghosh’s house,” said senior police inspector Prasad Pandhare.

Meanwhile, police are trying to locate the original owners of the mobile phones to return their stolen handsets. Ghosh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft (Section 379) and was produced in a local magistrate court. He was remanded in police custody till Wednesday.