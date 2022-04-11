Watch Video: Mob created ruckus in Mankhurd of Mumbai, 20-25 vehicles vandalised

An offence of rioting was registered after a mob of 40-45 people created ruckus at New Mhada Colony in Mankhurd on Sunday night. During the incident around 20-25 vehicles have been damaged.

The incident took place on Sunday night at around 10.45 pm when a mob of 40-45 people carrying swords, bamboo sticks and aluminium rods started vandalising vehicles. According to the police, the mob damaged 20-25 bikes and autorickshaws parked along the road inside the new Mhada colony from Koyna building to building number 104. The situation was out of control for a while which was normalised only when additional force were called in.

Precautionary measures have been taken and additional police force have been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, said police. The Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has also visited the area.

The Mankhurd police have registered an offence of rioting along with Arms act charges, several persons have been taken into custody, said police.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:08 PM IST