Mumbai: MMRDA to carry out feasibility study of east-west connectivity | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender for the appointment of an agency to carry out the feasibility study of the proposed east-west connectivity from Eastern Freeway to coastal road and Marine Drive. Tender also invited for the preparation of detailed project report (DPR) and bid process management consultant.

The proposed length of the connectivity is about 3.65km.

According to the MMRDA, the last date to submit the bids is September 2. The contract period for this work is scheduled for one year, including monsoon.

An MMRDA official stated that the east-west connectivity in the island city is proposed following the upcoming Mumbai trans harbour sea link (MTHL) and coastal road projects. Both these projects are to be open to traffic by next year, therefore, to ensure seamless traffic movement, these connectors have been planned.

In fact, the MMRDA has already initiated the Sewri-Worli connector work, so the traffic bottleneck does not occur when the MTHL bridge comes to service.