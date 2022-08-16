e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: MMRDA to carry out feasibility study of east-west connectivity

The proposed length of the connectivity is about 3.65km

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MMRDA to carry out feasibility study of east-west connectivity | File Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender for the appointment of an agency to carry out the feasibility study of the proposed east-west connectivity from Eastern Freeway to coastal road and Marine Drive. Tender also invited for the preparation of detailed project report (DPR) and bid process management consultant.

The proposed length of the connectivity is about 3.65km.

According to the MMRDA, the last date to submit the bids is September 2. The contract period for this work is scheduled for one year, including monsoon.

An MMRDA official stated that the east-west connectivity in the island city is proposed following the upcoming Mumbai trans harbour sea link (MTHL) and coastal road projects. Both these projects are to be open to traffic by next year, therefore, to ensure seamless traffic movement, these connectors have been planned.

In fact, the MMRDA has already initiated the Sewri-Worli connector work, so the traffic bottleneck does not occur when the MTHL bridge comes to service.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: MMRDA to carry out feasibility study of east-west connectivity

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Mumbai: Bombay HC releases man on bail as voice samples not collected properly

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Maharashtra: Fisherman dies in explosion at Amravati; gelatin sticks suspected to have been used to...

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Bilkis Bano Case: Ignominy amid PM’s call to respect women

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: CNG, PNG prices to reduce from today midnight; check new rates here

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek

Mumbai: Dead body of man in his 50s found in BKC creek
epaper
Do you wish to receive daily Epaper on your WhatsApp for FREE?
NO
Yes