Mumbai: MMRDA Opens Bids For 6 Major Infrastructure Projects To Ease Congestion

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has opened bids for its six major new infrastructure projects on Tuesday that would ease congestion in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Most of these projects are in Thane and the tenders for the same were floated some months ago.

The projects include expansion of the Eastern Freeway from Chedda Nagar to Anand Nagar in Thane costing approximately Rs 12.80 Crore; Airoli Katai Naka Elevated Corridor Phase 3 costing Rs 9.43 Crore; construction of a creek bridge from Gaimukh on Godbunder Road, Thane to Payegaon on Chinchoti-Anjur Phata Road costing Rs 4.64 Crore; construction of a creek bridge from Kasarvadavli to Kharbav in Thane costing Rs 7.26 Crore apart from construction of an 8.5 km elevated road in Thane city from Anand Nagar to Saket on the Eastern Express Highway and construction of a 13-km Thane Coastal Road project from Balkum to Gaimukh in Thane.

The bidders who bagged these mega projects are Navyuga, Afcons, Ashoka Buildcon, Apco Infratect Pvt and J Kumar. "We have opened the tenders and will proceed with identification of bidders and technical evaluations. Following scrutiny, the proposals will be submitted to the state government for approval," a senior MMRDA official said adding, the construction is expected to commence after monsoon.