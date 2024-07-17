NCPA And MMRDA Present 'Trans-Harbour Triumph': A Photo Exhibition Showcasing Atal Setu India's Longest Sea Bridge

NCPA And MMRDA Present 'Trans-Harbour Triumph': A Photo Exhibition Showcasing India's Longest Sea Bridge From July 17-30; Check Details Here |

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in collaboration with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has organised "Trans-Harbour Triumph: The Atal Setu Story in Pictures," a photo exhibition showcasing India's longest sea bridge.

The exhibition features stunning visuals capturing the technological innovations and environmental considerations in constructing Atal Setu, also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). The 21-km bridge has given a new identity to Mumbai as India's longest sea bridge.

Visitors will be treated to an in-depth look at the engineering marvel behind the bridge, learning about the challenges faced, the construction processes, and the journey from the first pile to the erection of the longest Orthotropic Steel Deck and the inauguration ceremony at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, 2024.

The bridge is set to revolutionize connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time and fostering economic and social growth in the region.

"The Atal Setu is a monumental project that will transform the connectivity and economic landscape of Mumbai and its neighboring regions. This exhibition beautifully captures the essence of our journey from conception to completion, reflecting our commitment to sustainable and innovative infrastructure development. For residents travelling via the Atal Setu, those living in the city, and anyone interested in sustainable development, this exhibition will be a memorable experience," Mukherjee said.

Inaugurated on Wednesday by the MMRDA Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee in the presence of NCPA Chairman Khushroo N Suntook, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Yagi Koji and Chief Representative of JICA Mitsunori Saito, the exhibition will be open for public from July 17 to July 31at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA, from 12 noon to 8 pm with free entry.