Mumbai: MMRDA expedites Metro Line 2A & 7, trial run to begin in August most likely | Photo: Twitter Image

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has expedited the Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 work so as to open up the entire stretch by August this year as targeted. An official from MMRDA, who did not wish to be named, said that they have completed all work and only some final work of station touch up is ongoing. Meanwhile, the trial run on the remaining stretch will begin, he added.

The MMRDA on April 2 opened the 20 km stretch on both these lines for commercial operations. According to an official from Maha Mumbai Metro Rail operation cooperation Ltd (MMMOCL) which looks after the operations and maintenance has recorded an average per day of over 27,900 ridership. Whereas the revenue collection is Rs 3.64 crore.

The MMRDA considering the increase in footfall after commissioning of the entire stretch has also tied up with BEST and private cycle operators and other public transport service providers in order to ensure last mile connectivity to the metro commuters. It also allows private developers to construct subways and elevated foot over bridges connecting their commercial or residential structures to the nearest metro station in its non-ticketing areas so to facilitate direct connectivity.

The 37 long km metro line 2A and 7 once completely operational is largely believed to reduce the crowd on Mumbai suburban local trains both on central and western lines. Further averting deaths due to travelling on rail footboard due to huge crowd in peak hours as metro will act as alternative public transportation for the commuters.