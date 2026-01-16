'Maharashtra Has Given A Befitting Reply...': Sudhanshu Trivedi Hails BJP's Emerging Victory In BMC Elections | VIDEO

Indira Imposed Emergency On India & Rahul Gandhi On Congress: Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi | ANI

New Delhi: At the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) press conference on Friday, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi lauded the performance of the party and its allies in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, as reported early trends show the BJP emerging as the single largest party with leads in 98 seats. He also called the win, "a befitting answer" to the opposition.

Calling the victory historic, Trivedi thanked the people of Maharashtra for their support to the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance.

"Today, in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and our coalition partners achieved a significant victory. This demonstrates that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP and NDA are increasingly gaining support... We thank the people of Maharashtra and all supporters on behalf of the BJP for this success in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is one of the largest municipal bodies not only in India but possibly in Asia... ," Trivedi said.

Trivedi further said that the young generation has entrusted the Mahayuti for development, calling their support "a promising sign for the future of the country." "I can say that the people of Maharashtra have stamped on this new development for India... I feel that GenZ has voted in favour of VB, meaning 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)... this success is definitely a very good sign for the future of the country, a positive sign," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Trivedi questioned the existence of the INDIA bloc, calling the ruling party's victory "a befitting reply." He further dismissed the potential coalition of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress in West Bengal.

"The people of Maharashtra have given a befitting reply to those practising negative politics. The question now for the leaders of the INDI Alliance is whether the INDI Alliance even exists anymore. In Bengal, too, there is no longer any possibility that the TMC and Congress will contest elections together," the BJP MP claimed.

The BJP MP said that the Mahayuti's emerging victory indicates that Maharashtra remains imbued with "nationalist consciousness." "This is a clear testament that this land of the Great Kings--which has been the centre of India's cultural pride and remains deeply connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swarajya--is still today imbued with nationalist consciousness," he stated.

Further in his attack on the opposition, Trivedi accused them of staging unity adding that the people are tired of their "so-called anti-Hindi fanatic parties" "Every election held since the year 2024--even if only at the municipal level--has clearly exposed the immense frustration of the so-called anti-Hindi fanatic parties. As has been said consistently--these people talk about unity from the stage, but behind the scenes, they keep stealing every inch of ground from one another," he accused.

In a veiled attack against Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's vote chori allegations, Trivedi stated that the party's perpetual victory is the answer to the opposition. He also dedicated a song to the opposition to highlight their flaws.

"In this context, I am reminded of an old song-- These parties are saying to each other: "Milo na tum toh hum ghabrayein, milo toh aankh churayein, humein kya ho gaya?" Trivedi said.

"The very parties that avoid looking each other in the eye, who have neither trust nor leadership, are the ones today accusing us of theft and dishonesty. The truth is that the public has clearly seen through their internal infighting, their opportunistic politics, and their failures--and that is exactly the answer they are receiving in every election," he asserted.

His remarks come as the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has managed to extend its lead in the BMC elections, With the BJP-SS alliance leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena is leading in 30.

Meanwhile, across the 28 other municipal corporations, the BJP has put up a strong show once again, as reported trends showed the party leading in Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Nashik, and Shambhajinagar Municipal Corporations.

