Video: Sidhu Moose Wala death: Mumbai artist pays tribute to late singer in a unique way

Image credits: Neeraj Singh

An artist from Mumbai paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in a unique way. He created a portrait of the Punjabi singer on a wall in Mulund. Neeraj Singh is a 28-year-old Mumbai based artist who is a fan of Sidhu Moose Wala. He has been following the singer since his song So High was released in 2018. Following the artist's death, he wanted to pay tribute.

Singh painted a portrait of Moose Wala on a 12-foot wall in his neighbourhood Mulund. The artist took eight to nine hours to make the portrait.

"I have been a fan of Sidhu Moose Wala since his first song and have been learning Punjabi through his songs. I also loved his collaboration with my favourite rapper Divine. I was really shocked when I heard about his death and wanted to pay tribute to him. I was also urged by the youngsters in my colony to paint his portrait as he had a huge fan following here," he said to Hindustan Times.