Mumbai: MMMOCL to develop an end-to-end attendance solution app

The pandemic induced lockdown has compelled several offices to come out with new innovations. Many offices started using digital platforms significantly to ensure office work goes on smoothly, along with accepting the Work from home (WFH) culture. On similar lines, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) now wants to develop a mobile application which can provide an end-to-end location-based attendance solution. Through this app, metro employees (both office and field) can log their attendance with their smart phones only. Hence, it is looking for an agency which can provide such a solution for both android and iOS users.

Interestingly, a pre-bid meeting with interested companies was held where MMMOCL answered several queries including do's and don't related to the development of mobile application. For instance, the said application should be able to track the period the user remained logged in, added feature of face recognition however, other handsets having no face recognition feature should also be compatible, are among others prerequisites.

The MMMOCL is an undertaking of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). It has been established mainly to look after the operations and maintenance (O&M) of all metro lines comprising 300 kilometers which MMRDA is developing. Currently, it will look after the O&M of Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) which is in final stage of completion. The trial run to begin by this month and thereafter commercial operations will begin.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth functioning of both these metro lines MMMOCL has sent the employees to the metro training academics situated in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and other cities to get first-hand experience in the field.