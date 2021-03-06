Mumbai: Metro 3 Girgaum PAPs raise concern over redevelopment project

The Project Affected Persons (PAPs) from Girgaum of underground Mumbai Metro-3 (Colaba--Bandra--Seepz) project have raised concerns about their redevelopment project work. A delegation of PAPs met Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), Chief with a demand to reveal the revised development plan so that the tenants remain updated about it, said Pandurang Sakpal one of the members who was present at the meeting and is also an active party member from Shiv Sena. MMRC is the nodal agency responsible for carrying out the Metro-3 project.

Sakpal said, "MMRC has made some revision in the redevelopment plan. They have issued a tender with some modification. Therefore, we want to understand the new changes, if any of it affecting the tenants housing including commercial occupants resettlement and rehabilitation plan."

Another major issue raised during the meeting was regarding the eligibility verification of PAPs. "MMRC wants MHADA to do the job, which they are doing but after sending the eligible PAPs list, MMRC is rejecting it. To avoid this we want one single agency to carry out the verification job so that there is no delay in the project."

Besides, the PAPs Association has also raised concern over those building that have developed cracks due to the Metro-3 digging and underground work. Parvati Mansion at Grant Road and Kranti Nagar building at Girgaum where the station work is going on have largely been affected, the Association claimed. Sakpal said, "Already these buildings are old and due to the high pressure work, the structure is getting damaged due to the tremors. There are tenants who are residing inside, therefore, we want MMRC to take care of these buildings repair work and also to carry out redevelopment as the MHADA Mumbai Repair Board does not have funds."

MMRC Chief has given a guarantee to the PAPs Association that they will try to find a solution to these raised issues.

The MMRC reportedly, had promised in-situ rehabilitation of all the residents/tenants/owners of the affected buildings on private lands, including Girgaon and Kalabadevi, will be rehabilitated in the same area as per the redevelopment parameters.

For the two stations Girgaon and Kalabadevi, 28 buildings are affected where 617 families were residing. While for the entire project 1,780 hutments and 709 families on private land (legal title holders) are likely to get affected, according to MMRC.