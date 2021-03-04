'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to be BJP’s chief minister candidate for Kerala Assembly polls

On Wednesday, the Kerala BJP constituted a 16 member state election committee for the April 6 assembly polls, with 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who joined the party recently, being one of them.

BJP state president K Surendran said in a statement that the committee was constituted with the permission of the party's national president J P Nadda.

Besides Surendran and Sreedharan, union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, former state presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan, O Rajagopal MLA, C K Padmanabhan and P K Krishnadas are the prominent members of the committee.

Sreedharan sprang a surprise last month when he announced his decision to join the BJP. Sreedharan, the architect of the Delhi Metro, had formally joined the BJP on February 25 in the presence of Union Minister R K Singh at a function at Changaramkulam in Malappuram district when the 'Vijay Yatra' led by Surendran reached there.

(With inputs from Agencies)