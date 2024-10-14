Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 7 Others Booked For Obstructing SRA Survey In Bandra East; Case Filed In August

An FIR filed against Zeeshan Siddique whose father Baba Siddique was gunned down on Saturday, is one of the issues which has become a part of investigation into the sensational murder. The Kherwadi police had registered an FIR against Bandra (East) MLA Zeeshan Siddique, 31, and seven individuals for allegedly obstructing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials from conducting a survey in Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Bandra East. The case was filed on August 1, 2024, based on a complaint by an SRA officer.

According to the FIR, the complainant is Rajan Yelve, 60, a contract officer of the SRA. On July 22, 2024, the SRA began a survey in Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East. Between July 22 and July 30, 2024, the survey progressed smoothly, with residents cooperating with the authority. However, on July 30, at 3 p.m., MLA Zeeshan Siddique arrived at Dnyaneshwar Nagar, where the survey was ongoing. Siddique organised a residents' meeting and called an officer, Ramakant Thakur, along with 10 other SRA employees. Siddique reportedly told them that surveys should only be conducted for those who wanted them and that no one would be forced. He also told the residents that they could choose whether to participate in the survey.

The next day, Siddique returned with his workers to Dnyaneshwar Nagar and allegedly threatened the SRA officers, preventing them from conducting the survey. His workers also threatened the SRA employees, which led to the survey being halted that day.

On August 1, SRA officers and workers resumed the survey. However, at around 12 noon, MLA Siddique arrived again with 7 to 8 workers, gathered the residents, and created obstacles, stopping the survey. The SRA officers attempted to discuss with Siddique, but he refused to listen, accusing them of conducting illegal activities and inciting the residents. The SRA officers had marked the doors of houses where the survey had been completed, but Siddique’s workers erased the marks.

Following this incident, the SRA officers approached the Kherwadi police, who registered a case under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 189(1) (unlawful assembly), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.