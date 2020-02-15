Mumbai: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation gets its 8th civic chief in 8 years, IAS C.K. Dange takes charge

In a span of around eight years, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has got its eighth civic chief, this time in the form of Chandrakant K. Dange who took charge from outgoing commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar on Saturday.

An IAS 2010 batch officer, Dange holds an M.Tech degree from IIT Kharagpur. He has a rich experience of serving in various government departments like tribal development and municipalities including Jalgaon. He was currently serving as secretary in the state’s general administration department (GAD) and is known for his no-nonsense attitude and very firm approach in the administrative circles.

However, in the current scenario, it has to be seen if Dange manages to have an upper hand while administrating the corporation, or succumbs to the intense political pressure that is being exerted by two warring factions in the BJP-ruled governance and an aggressive Shiv Sena which is seated in the opposition.