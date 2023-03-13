 Mumbai: Minor dies by suicide, accuses cousin of sexual harassment in note
Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl died by suicide in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla, on Sunday 7.15pm over alleged sexual assault by her cousin, who was later arrested. The police said the girl left a note that the man (her aunt’s son) had been assaulting her for the past few months.

As per the note, the assault took place between Dec 8, 2022 to March 10, 2023. The victim resided in the vicinity of the suspect, who allegedly visited her house when no one was home and molested her.

Man tried to establish physical relations with the victim against her will, says police

The police said the man tried to establish physical relations with the victim against her will several times and molested her. However, she kept fending off his advances but felt mentally and physically tortured, ultimately ending her life on March 12.

The police said the suspect is a 21-year-old unemployed youth. They have registered a case for outraging the modesty of a woman and abetment of suicide under the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Social Offences Act.

