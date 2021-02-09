Mumbai: Minor booked for stealing gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh in Vile Parle

Juhu Police have booked a minor boy for house break-in and theft of gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 21.65 lakh in a chawl at Vile Parle. Police said that the accused minor had broken into the house when the victim was not at home on February 4. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police sources, on February 4, a Nehru Nagar resident had approached Juhu Police claiming that gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 21.65 lakh were missing from her brother-in-law's house when he had gone out of town. A total of 444 grams of gold and 450 grams of silver ornaments were stolen from Nehru Nagar Chawl in Vile Parle (W). Acting on the complaint, a team from Juhu Police station was formed to probe the matter.