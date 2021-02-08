Crime branch makes seventh arrest in pornographic racket

The Property Cell of the city crime branch has arrested another person in the pornography racket on Monday. The 35-year-old Umesh Kamat is the seventh arrest in the case. So far the police have arrested actress Gehana Vasisth along with several other people for running and publishing pornographic content on websites.

According to the police, Kamat was working for Vasishth and used to upload pornographic videos sent by her. He used to upload the videos on foreign IP addresses to avoid being detected by Indian agencies. He was produced before the court on Monday which remanded him to police custody till February 10.

Last week Mumbai police arrested five people from a bungalow in Madh Malwani while they were allegedly shooting a porn film. The accused are identified as Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen who was Producer-director while others are identified as actors Arish Shaikh, Bhanu Thakur, photographer Monu Sharma, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade.

According to the police, the accused are involved in recording porn videos of newcomers on the pretext of promising them roles in web series, these videos were later uploaded to porn websites. Both Vasisth and Yasmeen run a porn website, said police.