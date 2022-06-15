Mumbai: Ministers Dhananjay Munde and Varsha Gaikwad review Dr Ambedkar's memorial work at Dadar |

Maharashtra ministers Dhananjay Munde and Varsha Gaikwad reviewed the ongoing work of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's memorial at Indu Mill in Dadar on Wednesday. Munde asked the project engineers to prepare a status chart to ensure speedy execution. Earlier in May, both ministers had also visited Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to review the progress of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's prototype statue work that will be installed at Indu Mill. The work on the 350-feet statue of the iconic leader will begin only after the approval is given to the 25-ft replica.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the project implementing authority for the memorial; the project cost is pegged at Rs 1,100 crore.

As per the plan, a pedestal of 100 feet and a bronze statue of 350 feet of Dr BR Ambedkar will be installed. Besides, the memorial will have several amenities built around it, including an information centre, ticketing counter, restrooms, security counter, souvenir shop, restaurant and control room, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a meditation area, promenade, a library, the replica of the historic Chavdar Talao of Mahad, two-level parking, and an open green area. The MMRDA aims to finish the project by 2024.