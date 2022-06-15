e-Paper Get App

International Day of Yoga 2022: Countdown begins at Mumbai's CSMT

The theme for this year is “Yoga for Humanity”.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 03:36 PM IST
The United Nations General Assembly recognized June 21 as the International Day of Yoga at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 via a unanimous vote.

As a precursor to IDY, 2022, countdown events have been organised at 75 heritage/ iconic sites of tourist importance across the country.

Central Railway organised a countdown event at the CSMT heritage building. It coincides with 75th year of India’s Independence - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Volunteers of Mahila Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mumbai practiced the yoga session and officials of Central Railway followed at the heritage precinct.

Full body stretch-Tad Asana, hand exercise, neck exercise, back exercise - forward bending, side stretching, sahaj pranayama, kapalabhati, among other asanas were practiced.

General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said that Yoga helps us fight stress and diseases. Yoga is to be practised not just as an exercise but as our lifestyle which will help us to be agile and healthy. Later, he interacted with the media and informed them about the countdown event.

