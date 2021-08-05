Mumbai: MHADA gets green signal to sign new houses sale agreement with tenants of BDD chawl

Mumbai: The Maharashtra housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has been given nod to sign new house sale agreement with the lottery winners of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawl tenants. The state government led by Mahavikas Aghadi has issued a notification regarding this recently. Following this, the major hurdle of tenants not supporting the redevelopment project gets eliminated.

The new houses sale agreements will be signed with those tenants who shifted to transit houses and their names confirmed via a housing lottery draw. This draw was conducted in February for the 272 tenants of NM Joshi Marg BDD chawl layout. Wherein, these lottery winners got to know on which floor their flats will be in newly developed buildings. It was a way to build trust among other tenants who are not supporting the redevelopment project. Since there are total 700 tenants in NM Joshi alone, of which several are yet to take transit accommodation.



Now, similarly the new house agreement will be signed with those who shift to transit accommodation from other BDD chawls located in Worli, Naigoan areas.

Recently, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation stone of BDD Chawl redevelopment project at Worli. In the redevelopment project the tenants are currently staying in 160 sq. mt of area and in newly developed houses they will get 500 sq. ft houses with attached toilet facility.