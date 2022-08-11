Mumbai: MFB scripts history with promotion to two women staffers as station officers | FPJ

In a first, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has promoted two female fire officers as station officers (SO). In the history of the brigade, this is the maiden official elevation that women officers are promoted to such an essential administrative post. Both the women, Sunita Khot and Shubhangi Mehandade, are from the 2012 recruited batch. These two women officials will now be posted in Byculla and Wadala fire stations. In the new roles, they will be tasked with managing the fire stations, attending firefighting calls, and carrying out maintenance works and other administrative works.

Commenting on the move, MFB chief fire officer Hemant Parab said, “This year, 23 MFB officials were promoted; of which, 21 are male. I believe that both the women officers will set a good example in the future,” he said.