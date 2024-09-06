 Mumbai Metro One Extends Operational Hours for Ganpati Festive Season
This extension aims to facilitate late-night travel for those enjoying the vibrant festivities. "We are pleased to extend our hours to provide better service during such a culturally important period. We look forward to serving our passengers and helping them celebrate the spirit of Mumbai," said an official of Mumbai Metro One.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

In a bid to enhance commuter convenience during Ganpati festival, Mumbai Metro One has announced an extension of its operational hours. Starting from September 7th until September 17th, 2024, metro services will run later into the night to accommodate passengers participating in Ganesh Chaturthi and Anant Chaturthi celebrations.

"The last metro from Versova to Ghatkopar will now depart at 12:10 am, extended from the usual 11:20 pm. Similarly, the last service from Ghatkopar to Versova will leave at 12:40 am, as opposed to the previous 11:45 pm schedule," said an official.

The extension is part of Mumbai Metro's ongoing efforts to improve the commuter experience, especially during times of high demand.

This extension aims to facilitate late-night travel for those enjoying the vibrant festivities. "We are pleased to extend our hours to provide better service during such a culturally important period. We look forward to serving our passengers and helping them celebrate the spirit of Mumbai," said an official of Mumbai Metro One.

