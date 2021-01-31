Mumbai Metro One extends operating hrs from Feb 1 as local trains start for all

The Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL) that provides service between Ghatkopar and Versova on Saturday announced an increase in operating hours starting from February 1. With the opening of suburban trains for all from (Monday) as announced by the Maharashtra government and approved by the Railway ministry, now the Metro services will be available from 6.50 am at Versova and 7.15 am at Ghatkopar. Similarly, the last train from Versova will be at 9.50 pm and Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm, informed metro one officials in an issued statement.

Moreover, for easy access for commuters to and from Metro to suburban stations, railway Foor Overbridges (FOBs) at Andheri and Ghatkopar will also be open. Besides, Metro will open a new gate at its Andheri station for commuters who wish to reach Andheri (W) directly. Stations will open 15 minutes before the scheduled departure of the first train.



After the lockdown, Mumbai Metro One services were opened to all from October 19, 2020, without age or gender restrictions and with strict safety protocols.Currently, Metro services are available with the first train from Versova at 7.50 am and the last train from Ghatkopar at 10.15 pm recording weekday ridership of around 80,000.