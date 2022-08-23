Mumbai: Metro Line 7 and 2A 98% ready, trial runs to commence by October

Mumbai Metro | Representative

The under-construction Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) from the Western Express Highway and Line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) from Link Road are both 98 percent complete.According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the project implementing authority for the two lines, it is planning to begin the trial runs by October this year. By December, the MMRDA is aiming to begin the remaining stretch of commercial operations.

The MMRDA only began the 20-kilometer stretch in April of this year.The Maha. Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which takes care of operations and maintenance (O&M), has recorded an average daily ridership of 30,000 per day. The partial stretch comprises 18 stations. Once the entire two metro lines are made operational, they can carry nearly 3 lakh passengers. The entire corridor will have 30 stations. Moreover, the new Metro Lines 2A and 7 will also connect with the existing Metro One that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova at DN Nagar station.

Besides, the MMRDA, to ensure seamless connectivity, is also planning a foot overbridge at Goregoan station on Metro Line 7. so that it can connect to the western suburbs' railway station A tender regarding the same will be floated soon by the MMRDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of both lines on October 11, 2015. The aforementioned line was supposed to open in 2019. Following that, it was scheduled to begin in October 2020; however, due to time lost during the pandemic and labourers who returned to their homes during the lockdown, it was pushed back to October 2020.