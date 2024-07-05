 Mumbai: Metro Line-3 Funding Completed As Govt Signs Final Tranche Loan Agreement With JICA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Metro Line-3 Funding Completed As Govt Signs Final Tranche Loan Agreement With JICA

Mumbai: Metro Line-3 Funding Completed As Govt Signs Final Tranche Loan Agreement With JICA

The signing ceremony, held at the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) office, was also witnessed by MMRC officials online. On behalf of GoI, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Manisha Sinha and Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, signed the agreement.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
On behalf of GoI, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Manisha Sinha and Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, signed the agreement. | X

Mumbai: The Government of India signed the fifth and final tranche loan agreement with Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the funding of Mumbai Metro Line-3 project. The signing ceremony, held at the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) office, was also witnessed by MMRC officials online.

On behalf of GoI, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Manisha Sinha and Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, signed the agreement.

As per the GoI approval dated February 29, 2024, the revised project cost of Mumbai Metro Line-3 is Rs 37,276 Crore, with 57.09% JICA loan amounting to Rs 21,280 Crore. The JICA loan agreement for Tranche V, amounting to 84 billion Japanese Yen (Rs 4657 Crore) completes the funding for Metro Line 3 project. The first tranche was signed on September 17, 2013.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Ready With VVSL Plan, JICA To Fund Flood Mitigation Project
article-image

“Signing of the final tranche of JICA loan agreement underscores JICA's unaltered commitment to Metro projects in India and especially Mumbai. Since the project's inception, JICA has been an invaluable partner, continuously aiding its progression towards operations shortly," said, Director (Planning & Real Estate Dev./ NFBR), MMRC, R Ramanna.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Metro Line-3 Funding Completed As Govt Signs Final Tranche Loan Agreement With JICA

Mumbai: Metro Line-3 Funding Completed As Govt Signs Final Tranche Loan Agreement With JICA

'To Hold Discussion On Tuesday': Assures State Assembly Speaker Prashant Narvekar On Illegal Hawker...

'To Hold Discussion On Tuesday': Assures State Assembly Speaker Prashant Narvekar On Illegal Hawker...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Extends Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Interim Medical Bail By 4 Weeks In...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Extends Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Interim Medical Bail By 4 Weeks In...

Mumbai: DPR For Airport Express Line Metro To Be Finalised Soon

Mumbai: DPR For Airport Express Line Metro To Be Finalised Soon

Mumbai: DRI Seizes 8 Metric Tons Of Red Sanders Worth ₹7.9 Crores Smuggled As Granite Slabs At...

Mumbai: DRI Seizes 8 Metric Tons Of Red Sanders Worth ₹7.9 Crores Smuggled As Granite Slabs At...