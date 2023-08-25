Mumbai News: Ready With VVSL Plan, JICA To Fund Flood Mitigation Project

Mumbai: After success with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Mumbai Metro (Line 3) and the bullet train projects, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to fund the Mumbai flood mitigation project and has assured full cooperation for the Versova-Virar Sea Link (VVSL). On the fourth day of his fiveday Japan tour, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Japanese minister for finance, trade and industries Yasutoshi Nishimura.

He also met senior vice-president of JICA Nakazawa Keiichiro, group vice-president of Mitsubishi Electric Hisahiro Nishimoto and Vice Governor of Ishikawa Prefecture Atsuko Nishigaki. Fadnavis described all the meetings as extremely productive and added that they shall prove to be milestones for various development projects in the state. While describing Maharashtra as the growth engine of India, Nishimura thanked the Government of Maharashtra for removing all obstacles and accelerating the execution of MTHL, Mumbai Metro (Line 3) and bullet train projects.

He was ready with the map of the proposed VVSL project with entire alignment and other details and said this project will lead to better productivity and efficiency in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

He promised all necessary support to facilitate this transformative project that will provide superfast connectivity to most of the western suburbs up to Virar, Fadnavis said in a tweet. “JICA is ready to fund the flood mitigation project which will save human lives and reduce damage to physical property. This project will prepare Mumbai to face the rising challenges due to global warming,” Fadnavis posted after his meeting with Nakazawa Keiichiro, JICA’s senior vice-president. Maharashtra is keen to bring semiconductor businesses and Mitsubishi Electric is positive about its future expansion in Maharashtra in this sector, too.

