Mumbai Metro: DMRC to operate, maintain Aqua Line connecting Aarey with Cuffe Parade

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged as the lowest bidder to operate and maintain the 33.5km Aqua Line connecting Aarey with Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai for the next 10 years.

“The scope of work for this contract will primarily include metro rail operation and safety management, revenue collection including management of ticket sales, maintenance of assets, minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, hiring, training and timely organising competency of all staff, marketing and sales assistance, management of contracts including training and timely organising competency of their staff, call center, horticulture, parking, etc,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

As reported earlier this week, DMRC and French operator Keolis were in the fray for this contract.

Presently, the Mumbai Metro 3 is under construction by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and is planned to be operationalised in two phases starting 2023 end.

The first phase will be from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex and the second from June 2024 will be the entire line up to Cuffe Parade. There are 27 stations dotting the 33.5km route.