Mumbai: Three Metro stations renamed on public demand

Representative image

Owing to public demand, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has changed the names of three of the recently opened Metro stations on the line 2A. It operates between Dahisar East and Andheri West (D N Nagar).

On Monday, the MMRDA issued an order of renaming the three metro stations – Pahadi Eksar, Valnai and Pahadi Goregaon. Hereon, Pahadi Eksar will be renamed as Shimpoli, Valnai will be known as Valnai – Meeth Chowky and Pahadi Goregaon will be identified as Bangur Nagar.

The changes have been done due to demand from the local residents as the areas where these stations have been constructed are more popularly identified by the new names.

According to residents, the names of Pahadi Eksar, Valnai and Pahadi Goregaon only created confusion among the public. The areas are referred with these names in the government records and documents, but in reality people don't identify the localities with them.

In March 2022, due to demand from Dahisar residents, the MMRDA had renamed Upper Dahisar station to Anand Nagar. While it has been a year since the section between Dahisar East and Dhanukarwadi was operationalised, it was only in January that the route up to Andheri West (D N Nagar) was inaugurated.

MMRDA officials shared that they are open to consider renaming of stations if the demand is based on rationale.