Mumbai Metro car shed: Panel visits Aarey Colony and Kanjurmarg sites

A committee headed by Maharashtra chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, which was set up to recommend the site for the construction of a metro car shed, on Monday visited Kanjurmarg and Aarey Colony sites, a member of the panel said.

The Aarey Colony was the old site for the construction of a proposed metro car shed before the state government announced shifting of the project to Kanjurmarg.

Members of the committee visited both the sites, before holding a meeting at the office of the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The panel, which had met in the past on few occasions, is expected to submit its report to the government after holding one or two more meetings, sources said.

The nine-member panel was set up by the state government to recommend an appropriate site, either Kanjurmarg or Aarey Colony, for the proposed car shed for Metro-3 line between Colaba in south Mumbai and SEEPZ.