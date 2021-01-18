PM Modi performs 'bhoomi poojan' of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the bhoomi poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing.

After performing the groundbreaking ceremony, PM Modi said that the work is in progress on over 1,000 km long metro rail network in 27 cities in India.

"Work is underway on over 1000 kms of metro network in 27 cities across the nation, as of now. There was a time when there was no modern thinking in nation, regarding metro network. There was no metro policy. As a result, there were different kinds of metro in different cities," he said.

Stating that the metro network in Ahmedabad and Surat will further strengthen the connectivity in the two major business centres of the country, PM Modi said the government is developing an integrated urban transport system.