Mumbai Metro 3 To Begin Operations Today? All You Need To Know About City's 1st Underground Metro's Inauguration

Mumbai Metro 3 |

Mumbai: Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is the newest addition to Mumbai's transport infrastructure and was initially slated to begin operations on July 24. However, due to unfinished safety checks and pending certification approvals, the inaugural run of this mega project has been delayed. Contrary to some news reports stating that Metro 3's operations would start today, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has yet to finalise the date for making Phase 1 of the Aqua Line operational.

Phase 1 To Start After Receiving Necessary Clearance

According to the latest information received by the Free Press Journal, MMRCL is awaiting all necessary certifications before commencing operations. Phase 1 of Metro 3, running between Aarey Colony and BKC, will start once these approvals are received. Ultimately, the Aqua Line will operate between Colaba and SEEPZ.

#MMRC has successfully completed Research Designs and Standards Organisation #RDSO trials of Rolling Stock for #MetroLine3. Testing of other electrical systems and integrated testing of Rolling Stock with signaling is in progress. After completion of testing, the Commissioner of… pic.twitter.com/GnH51CfQIU — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 24, 2024

"We have yet to fix the date for commencing operations of Metro 3. The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is still pending. The service commencement date will be decided only after receiving the CMRS nod. There is a likelihood of MMRCL inviting CMRS for inspection this month," a senior MMRCL official stated.

Read Also Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024

He further added that, "We have completed 99% of civil works, with metro station construction 97% complete. Tunneling work is fully accomplished, overall system work is 77.6% done, civil works at the depot are 99.8% finished, and mainline track work is 87% complete."

About Mumbai Metro 3

Metro 3 spans a 33.5-km-long underground corridor along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route, featuring 27 key stations, with 26 underground and one at grade. Multiple layers of clearances are required, including from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Independent Safety Assessor (ISA), and CMRS. "RDSO has completed the inspection and certification is awaited, while the ISA inspection is currently ongoing," the official added.

MMRCL's current fleet of 19 rakes is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the underground metro corridor. Once operational, 260 services are expected to cater to approximately 1.7 million passengers daily. Additionally, MMRCL is focusing on the multi-modal integration of stations, which includes connectivity with other public transport modes for last-mile travel, improved footpaths outside stations, seating arrangements, and foot over bridges where necessary.