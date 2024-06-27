 Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024

Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3, will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex. The project will be completed by the end of December 2024 which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In the first cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government decided to complete the Mumbai Metro 3 project by the end of December 2024.

Completion Of The Project By The End Of December 2024

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3, will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex. The project will be completed by the end of December 2024 which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: RDSO Completes Rolling Stock Trials; Testing Of Electrical Systems...
article-image

In the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, gave its nod to give the state government's share of Rs 1,163 crore directly to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, instead of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

According to the government, the project has achieved the completion of 98 percent and its revised cost is Rs 37,275.50 crore. Line 3 (Aqua Line) of the Mumbai Metro is a rapid transit metro line in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024

Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024

Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused For Duping 55-Year-Old Powai Businessman Of ₹2 Crore In...

Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused For Duping 55-Year-Old Powai Businessman Of ₹2 Crore In...

Deaths On Tracks: 'You Carry People Like Cattle,'High Court Criticises Railways

Deaths On Tracks: 'You Carry People Like Cattle,'High Court Criticises Railways

To Make Earth Habitable, Necessary To Correctly Demarcate Floodlines: Bombay HC

To Make Earth Habitable, Necessary To Correctly Demarcate Floodlines: Bombay HC