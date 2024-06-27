Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: Completion Expected By End Of December 2024

Mumbai: In the first cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government decided to complete the Mumbai Metro 3 project by the end of December 2024.

Completion Of The Project By The End Of December 2024

The first phase of Mumbai Metro 3, will run between SEEPZ (Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone) and Bandra Kurla Complex. The project will be completed by the end of December 2024 which was initially scheduled to be completed by September 2024.

The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by CM @mieknathshinde, approved a direct payment of 1163 crores to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation for the Metro-3 project.



The project, costing 37,275.50 crores, is 98.1% complete, with the first phase from Sipz to BKC set to start by September…

In the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, gave its nod to give the state government's share of Rs 1,163 crore directly to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, instead of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

According to the government, the project has achieved the completion of 98 percent and its revised cost is Rs 37,275.50 crore. Line 3 (Aqua Line) of the Mumbai Metro is a rapid transit metro line in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.