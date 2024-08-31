Mumbai Metro 3: Mumbaikars Will Be Able To Travel In City's First Underground Metro Line In September, Reveals RTI Reply

Mumbaikars Will Be Able To Travel In City's First Underground Metro Line In September, Revals RTI Reply | Representational image

Mumbaikars will be able to travel in their city's first underground Metro line this month. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), which is constructing the line, said that the SEEPZ-BKC section of the SEEPZ-BKC-Colaba Metro 3 line will begin commercial operations in September.. The 9.63-km-long phase 1 section opening this month has ten stations, including Vidyanagari, the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus; the domestic and international terminals of the city airport, and BKC.

The announcement was made in a reply dated August 26 to an application under the Right To Information Act filed on August 22 by advocate Godfrey Pimenta of citizens' group Watchdog Foundation. The SEEPZ-Colaba line is 33.5 kms and Aarey Deport is the first station on the northern end of the line.

“Similarly, the commercial operations for Phase II of the project, between BKC and Cuffe Parade will commence in February, 2025,” the RTI reply stated. According to MMRCL, 97% work on the entire line has been completed.

The line has 27 stations out of which 26 will be underground and one is at grade. MMRCL currently has 19 rakes in its fleet, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the corridor. In future, 260 services will cater to an estimated 1.7 million passengers daily. MMRCL is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, which will involve connectivity with other modes of public transport for the last mile, good footpaths outside the stations, seating arrangements and foot over bridges wherever needed.

Recently, the MMRCL signed a 15-year license agreement for the exclusive Optic Fibre Cable (OFC) network with M/s. Microscan Infocommtech Pvt. Ltd., a leading network technology solution, and fibre infra services provider. The license allows Microscan to use the OFCs available with MMRCL and Right of Way (RoW) to lay additional OFCs along the 33.5 km underground tunnels of Mumbai Metro Line 3.

A total of seven leading OFC infrastructure firms participated in this bid process and Microscan emerged as the winner. Microscan also holds a similar license along Mumbai Metro Line 1. Together Metro Lines 3 & 1 provide OFC network access across length & breadth of Mumbai.

Stations on Metro 3:

Stations on Phase 1: Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Vidyanagri, Santa Cruz, CSIA Terminal 1 (Domestic Airport), Sahar Road, CSIA Terminal 2 (International Airport), Marol Naka, MIDC, SEEPZ and Aarey Colony (only at-grade station)

Phase 11: Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT, Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Grant Road, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dadar, Shitladevi, Dharavi.