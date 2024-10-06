Mumbai Metro-3: Mumbaikars Set To Travel Underground Today; Check Timings, Fare And Services

Mumbai Metro 3 | File

Two days after the much-awaited Metro 3 or Aqua Line was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mumbaikars are all set to travel in the first underground metro of the city from Monday. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) is all set to commence the operations from 11 am till 10.30 pm on Monday while from Tuesday onwards, the services will commence from 6.30 am and run till 10.30 pm.

An elated Managing Director of MMRCL, Ashwini Bhide, posted on social media, “Mumbai's first underground metro and India longest fully underground Metro has been an extremely challenging project which involved 55 kms tunneling and construction of 26 underground stations in crowded areas and put our ability to test. But my resilient team kept on overcoming the challenges to bring this unthinkable project to reality. I am really proud of them.”

Read Also PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3 And Lays Foundation For NAINA Infrastructure Works; VIDEO

Commenting on the development, CG Koji YAGI, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai said, “This is another joint iconic project between Japan and India after Atal Setu. It will transform Mumbaikars daily commute by reducing their travel time, and mitigate traffic and air pollution. I am proud that the Government of Japan is part of the transport infrastructure development in Mumbai. I also look forward to an early operation of full Metro Line 3.”

According to real estate experts, the Metro Line 3 will revolutionize the real estate landscape in the western suburbs of Mumbai. This ambitious infrastructure project promises to enhance connectivity between key areas, linking Cuffe Parade in the south to SEEPZ in the north. As it weaves through bustling neighbourhoods such as Worli, Bandra, and Santacruz, it is poised to affect the region's real estate sector.

With reduced travel times and improved ease of commute, the demand for residential and commercial properties along the metro route is expected to surge. Moreover, the Aqua Line is expected to spur a wave of new developments, including residential complexes, retail spaces, and office buildings. Developers are keen to capitalize on the improved infrastructure, leading to an influx of modern amenities and services in the vicinity.

The phase one of the 12.34-km-long Metro 3 between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will have 10 stations, 96 services of nine trains will run between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm daily while on Sundays and holidays, the services will start from 8.30 am. MMRCL has a total of 48 train pilots of which 10 are women. The frequency of each train will be six-and-half minutes during peak hours.

Read Also PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line 3 And Lays Foundation For NAINA Infrastructure Works; VIDEO

MMRCL expects that the phase one will cater to around 4 lakh people daily leading to reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh per day. Similarly, it will help reduce fuel consumption by 3.45 lakh litres per day and help in reduction of 35% in traffic on the roads. Once fully operational, the Aqua Line will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily with 260 services.

The ticket fares for the phase 1 of the Metro 3 will have fares ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50 depending on the distance. The maximum fare will increase once the second phase between BKC and Cuffe Parade gets operational.