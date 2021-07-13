Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC issues issue alerts over fake recruitment drives

The Mumbai Metro 3 (Colaba--Bandra--SEEPZ) implementing agency Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has alerted job seekers about fake recruitment offers. It has warned not to fall prey to such fake job advertisements.

On Tuesday it issued a statement related to same. Ranjit Singh Deol, MD, MMRC said, "MMRC clarifies that there are no vacancies in organisation as claimed in the fake appointment letters and training employment letters. MMRC also does not solicit any money whatsoever from any candidate at any stage of recruitment process, if and when such appointment letters are issued. People are requested not to fall prey to such fake appointment letters but check the MMRC website www.mmrcl.com for regular updates on recruitment."

The MMRC has come across "Appointment Letters" and "Training Employment Letters," issued by anti-social elements, for various technical and administrative posts. Following it has informed the BKC Police Station about this fraud practice and Police are investigating the matter.