Mumbai: CM directs MMRC to submit revised cost for Metro III

In a major breakthrough, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to submit its Metro III escalation cost of Rs 10,000 crore to the state cabinet for its approval. The cost has increased because of multiple factors as the project estimates were made keeping 2011 as the base year. Changes in station locations, land acquisition issues and Delhi’s strata were considered instead of basalt strata of the city.

“The CM directed MMRC to submit its revised proposal for the 33.5-km Cuffe Parade-SEEPZ Metro III project at the meeting. The cost has surged to Rs 33,406 crore from Rs 23,136 crore. After the cabinet’s approval, the MMRC can get a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which has not released funds as it is waiting for a nod from the cabinet for almost a year,” said a senior officer.

Uddhav also reviewed the present status of the Kanjurmarg land dispute and Pahadi Goregaon site for the Metro III car shed. The government has already reserved 102 acres of land for the Metro car shed and related activities, but the Bombay high court is yet to lift a stay granted on the Mumbai suburban collector’s decision to hand over the Kanjurmarg land for the car shed. “The CM asked MMRC to look into the Pahadi Goregaon site and submit a report on its viability,” the officer said.

Besides, Uddhav also reviewed the development of car sheds for other Metro rail projects. “The MMRC is struggling to get hold of land parcles at Dahisar (26 hectare), Mankhurd (30 hectare) and Thane (40 hectare). The only land parcel readily available is at Charkop (25 hectare), where coaches on Metro 7 and Metro 2A will be stationed.

As far as the 43 acre land availability for the car shed at Mogarpada for Metro Line 4 is concerned, urban development minister Eknath Shinde has assured the CM that he would look into the issues and address it on priority.